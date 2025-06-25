Trump says US will hold talks with Iran ‘next week’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States would hold talks with Iran next week, with a possible agreement on the table about Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“We’re going to talk to them next week with Iran, we may sign an agreement, I don’t know,” said Trump.

Donald Trump said he believed the war between Iran and Israel was finished, as both sides were keen to end the fight.

Asked why he was confident the conflict was over, Trump told reporters: “I dealt with both and they’re both tired, exhausted.”

“They fought very, very hard and very viciously, very violently, and they were both satisfied to go home and get out,” said Trump.

The US president hailed a NATO pledge to boost defence spending to five percent of gross domestic product annually as a “monumental” win for his country.

“It’s a monumental win for the United States, because we were carrying much more than our fair share,” Trump told reporters after the summit of the 32 NATO countries.