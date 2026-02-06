Trump shares racist video depicting Obamas as apes

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump shared a video on social media depicting Democratic former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as apes, invoking racist imagery long used to dehumanize people of African descent.

Late on Thursday, Trump shared a minute-long video amplifying the Republican U.S. president’s false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud. Spliced into the video was an apparently AI-generated clip of dancing primates superimposed with the Obamas’ heads.

The post drew swift criticism from prominent political figures, including Republican Senator Tim Scott, a Trump ally who is Black.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Scott said on X. “The President should remove it.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the post had generated “fake outrage,” adding that “this is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King.” Trump’s clip included a song from that musical.

A spokesperson for the Obamas declined to comment.

White supremacists have for centuries depicted people of African ancestry as monkeys as part of campaigns to dehumanize and dominate Black populations.

“Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history,” said Ben Rhodes, a former Obama aide, on X.

Trump has a history of sharing racist rhetoric and long promoted the false conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

In December, Trump described Somalis as “garbage” who should be thrown out of the country. He was criticized last year for depicting House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is Black, with a superimposed handlebar mustache and a sombrero.

Civil rights advocates have said Trump’s rhetoric has become increasingly bold, normalized and politically permissible.