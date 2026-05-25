Trump T1 Phone revealed to be a modified HTC U24 Pro

Initially thought to be a modified Revvl 7 Pro, newly shipped units of the Trump T1 Phone reveal a different origin. Side-by-side comparisons and hardware specifications indicate the device is actually a modified HTC U24 Pro, originally released in June 2024.

The physical resemblance between the Trump T1 and the HTC U24 Pro is striking. Both devices share identical placements for the speaker grille, notification LED, proximity sensor, and headphone jack.

Under the hood, the similarities continue. Both phones feature a 6.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 7-series processor, and 12 GB of memory with 512 GB of storage. Camera setups also align perfectly, with both handsets boasting a 50MP front-facing camera and a rear array featuring a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Pricing further supports the connection. While the Revvl 7 Pro retails for roughly $125, imported models of the 512 GB HTC U24 Pro range from $490 to $525. This closely mirrors the $499.99 promotional price of the Trump T1 Phone.

Despite the clarity of the hardware, several questions remain about the Trump Mobile release. Users quickly noticed that the American flag printed on the back of the device features only 11 stripes instead of the standard 13. Furthermore, while the phone was initially touted as made in America, the packaging simply states that it is proudly assembled in the U.S.

Software is another concern for early buyers. The Trump T1 Phone ships with Android 15 pre-installed, leaving it a generation behind current standards. With Android 17 expected to launch this August, the device risks falling two generations out of date. Currently, Trump Mobile has not yet confirmed a security or software update policy for the new handset.