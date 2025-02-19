Trump tells ‘dictator’ Zelenskiy to move fast for peace or lose Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as “a dictator without elections” and said he had better move fast to secure a peace or he would have no country left.

Trump spoke hours after Zelenskiy hit back at his suggestion that Ukraine was responsible for Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, saying the U.S. president was trapped in a Russian disinformation bubble.

“A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskiy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said no one could force his country to give in. “We will defend our right to exist,” Sybiha said on X

Zelenskiy’s five-year term was supposed to end in 2024 but presidential and parliamentary elections cannot be held under martial law, which Ukraine imposed in February 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion.

Russia has seized some 20% of Ukraine and is slowly but steadily gaining more territory in the east. Moscow said its “special military operation” responded to an existential threat posed by Kyiv’s pursuit of NATO membership. Ukraine and the West call Russia’s action an imperialist land grab.

Zelenskiy, who met Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on Wednesday, said he would like Trump’s team to have “more truth” about Ukraine, a day after Trump said Ukraine “should never have started” the conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader said Trump’s assertion that his approval rating was just 4% was Russian disinformation and that any attempt to replace him would fail.

“We have evidence that these figures are being discussed between America and Russia. That is, President Trump … unfortunately lives in this disinformation space,” Zelenskiy told Ukrainian TV.

The latest poll from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, from early February, says 57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskiy.

Less than a month into his presidency, Trump has upended U.S. policy on Ukraine and Russia, ending Washington’s bid to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine with a Trump-Putin phone call and talks between senior U.S. and Russian officials.

TRUMP-PUTIN MEETING

Trump said he may meet Putin this month. The Kremlin said such a meeting could take longer to prepare but Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said it expected a number of U.S. companies to return to Russia as early as the second quarter.

In Moscow, Putin said on Wednesday that Ukraine would not be barred from peace negotiations but success would depend on raising the level of trust between Moscow and Washington.

Putin, speaking a day after Russia and the U.S. held their first talks on how to end the three-year-old conflict, also said it would take time to set up a summit with Trump, which both men have said they want.

“But we are in such a situation that it is not enough to meet to have tea, coffee, sit and talk about the future,” Putin said in televised remarks.

“We need to ensure that our teams prepare issues that are extremely important for both the United States and Russia, including – but not only – on the Ukrainian track, in order to reach solutions acceptable to both sides,” he said.

Ukraine and European governments were not invited to Tuesday’s talks in the Saudi capital, which magnified their concern that Russia and the United States might cut a deal that ignores their vital security interests.

Putin said no one was excluding Ukraine from talks and that there was therefore no need for a “hysterical” reaction to the U.S.-Russia talks.

Trump says Europe must step up to guarantee any ceasefire deal. Zelenskiy has suggested giving U.S. companies the right to extract valuable minerals in Ukraine in return for U.S. security guarantees, but said Trump was not offering that.

Zelenskiy told a press conference the U.S. had given Ukraine $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in budget support, and that American demands for $500 billion in minerals are “not a serious conversation”, and that he could not sell his country.

Kellogg, the U.S. Ukraine envoy said as he arrived in Kyiv that he expected substantial talks as the war approaches its three-year mark. “We understand the need for security guarantees,” Kellogg told journalists, saying that part of his mission would be “to sit and listen”.

Trump’s U.S. policy reversal clashed with allies in the 27-member European Union, whose envoys on Wednesday agreed on a 16th package of sanctions against Russia, including on aluminium and vessels believed to be carrying sanctioned Russian oil.

The EU’s diplomatic service has proposed boosting the bloc’s military aid for Ukraine, aiming to show continued support for Kyiv, though no quick decision is expected.

The proposal says the main goals would be to supply at least 1.5 million rounds of large-calibre artillery ammunition, as well as air defence systems, missiles for deep precision strikes, and drones.

European officials have been left shocked and flat-footed by the Trump administration’s moves on Ukraine in recent days. Chief among their fears: that they can no longer be sure of U.S. military protection and that Trump will do a Ukraine peace deal with Putin that undermines Kyiv and broader European security.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday that while there was no complete agreement in the EU on how to proceed, “we need to keep a cool head and continue to support Ukraine”.