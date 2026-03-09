Trump tells NY Post he is 'nowhere near' deciding to send troops to Iran to secure nuclear stockpile

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday that he ​was “nowhere near” deciding whether to send ‌U.S. troops into Iran to secure the stockpile of highly enriched uranium there.

“We haven’t made any ​decision on that. We’re nowhere near ​it,” Trump told the New York Post ⁠when asked about reported discussions between ​Israel and the United States on ​possibly deploying special forces to Iran to seize and secure the material.

A longstanding dispute over Iran’s ​nuclear program escalated into military conflict ten ​days ago, with the U.S. and Israel launching strikes ‌against ⁠Iran and Iran responding with attacks across the Middle East.

Without providing evidence, Trump said last month that Tehran was ​beginning to ​rebuild the ⁠nuclear program that he claimed had been “obliterated” by U.S. strikes ​in June last year.

Iran denies ​seeking ⁠a nuclear arsenal, saying its enrichment of uranium – a process that produces fuel for ⁠power ​plants and nuclear warheads ​depending on its duration – is strictly for civilian use.