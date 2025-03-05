Trump thanks Pakistan for arresting Kabul Airport attack suspect

United States (US) President Donald Trump thanked the Pakistani government for arresting the ‘top terrorist’ of Daesh who was allegedly involved in Kabul airport blast that killed 13 US soldiers and 170 Afghans.

In his first speech at Congress since retaking office for a second term, Donald Trump said Tuesday that Pakistan had helped apprehend “the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity.”

“Three and a half years ago, a terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity,” Donald Trump said.

“And he (the terrorist) is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” he continued, criticizsing his predecessor Joe Biden for failing to handle the “disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“This was a very momentous day for those 13 families, whom I actually got to know very well, whose children were murdered. What a horrible day,” the US president said.

Trump praised Pakistan “for helping arrest this monster” without providing any information about the culprit or the arrest process.

According to a report by the US news outlet Axios, the suspect was identified as Mohammad Sharifullah, popularly known as Jafar, a commander of the Daesh branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan,

Sharifullah is now being extradited from Pakistan to the United States and is anticipated to arrive on Wednesday, according to Axios, which cited two unnamed US sources.