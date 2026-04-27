The White House is conducting a comprehensive review of security protocols surrounding President Donald Trump following the latest assassination attempt against him, with senior officials expected to meet to discuss additional protective measures.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the recent incident marked the third assassination attempt targeting Trump in the past two years.

Leavitt said the attack occurred during an event held Saturday focused on “freedom of speech,” which she said the suspect attempted to hijack.

“Political differences in the United States must remain peaceful, and political violence must be eradicated from this country,” Leavitt said. She added that Trump has faced more threats and bullets than any previous American leader in modern history.

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Leavitt also accused some Democratic leaders of fueling hostility against Trump through inflammatory rhetoric. She said Trump is frequently labeled a “fascist” and a “dictator,” adding that such language contributes to a climate of political violence.

Responding to questions about the incident, Leavitt said the attack unfolded within seconds but praised the United States Secret Service for what she described as a swift and effective response.

“No situation can be completely perfect at every moment,” she said.

Addressing claims circulating on social media that the incident was staged, Leavitt said the United States Department of Justice is investigating the matter and working to establish the facts surrounding the attack.

On foreign policy, Leavitt said Trump has consulted with his national security team regarding new proposals from Iran.