Trump threatens to use military over Minnesota anti-ICE protests

US. President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces in Minnesota after days of angry protests over a surge in immigration agents on the streets of Minneapolis.

Trump, a Republican, has been deriding the state’s Democratic leaders and has called the Somali community in the area “garbage.”

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT,” Trump wrote on social media, using an acronym for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

He has already sent nearly 3,000 federal officers into the Minneapolis area, who have carried guns through the city’s icy streets, wearing military-style camouflage gear and masks that hide their faces.

They have been met frequently by loud, often angry protests by residents, some blowing whistles or banging tambourines. Anger has deepened after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good, a U.S. citizen, in a car eight days ago and protests have spread to other cities.

Trump’s latest threat came a few hours after an immigration officer shot a Venezuelan man they said was fleeing a traffic stop in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which is overseeing Trump’s immigration crackdown, said that during Wednesday’s incident two people attacked the federal officer with a broomstick and snow shovel as he wrestled with the Venezuelan, who the DHS said was in the U.S. illegally.

Reuters was not able to verify the account given by DHS.

The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a law allowing the president to deploy the military or federalize soldiers in a state’s National Guard to quell rebellion, an exception to laws that prohibit soldiers being used in civil or criminal law enforcement.

It has been used 30 times in U.S. history, according to New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice. The Supreme Court has ruled that the president alone can determine if the act’s conditions have been met.

Trump’s aggressive moves in Minnesota have divided his supporters: 59% of Republicans favored a policy prioritizing arrests by immigration officers even if people get hurt, while 39% said officers should focus on reducing harm to people even if it means fewer arrests, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Thursday.