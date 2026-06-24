Trump to present 2026 World Cup trophy to winners at New Jersey final

Donald Trump is all set to take center stage at 2026 World Cup final trophy ceremony!

According to FIFA’s president, the president of U.S. will join Gianni Infantino in presenting the FIFA World Cup trophy to the winners of the 2026 final.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Infantino confirmed that he and Trump will take part in the trophy ceremony following the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will serve as the tournament’s championship venue under the name New York New Jersey Stadium.

“We will be together with the president [Trump] enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together,” Infantino said on Fox & Friends. “We are together all the time.”

The announcement marks a notable moment for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico. Infantino previously presented the World Cup trophy himself following the 2018 final in Russia and the 2022 final in Qatar.

Trump and Infantino have appeared together at several FIFA-related events in recent years. In December 2025, the FIFA chief presented Trump with FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize during the World Cup draw ceremony attended by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The two also shared the stage during the FIFA Club World Cup final in 2025, when Chelsea FC defeated Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium.

Although Trump has not yet attended a match during the 2026 World Cup, he has made appearances at several major sporting events during his second term. Earlier this month, he attended an NBA Finals game in New York alongside his granddaughter, Kai Trump.