Trump urges NBC to terminate Seth Meyers after recent monologue

US President Donald Trump is once again setting his sights on American comedian Seth Meyers, demanding that NBC terminate the late-night host after Meyers’ recent monologues mocked the former president’s latest political moves.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, November 15, writing, “NBC’s Seth Meyers has gone totally off the rails. His show is failing, his jokes are weak, and he is clearly obsessed with me. NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

The reaction follows recent episodes in which Meyers has criticised Trump on various subjects, including threats of government shutdowns, long-term mortgage plans, high-profile dinners with Wall Street executives and the ongoing Epstein controversy.

The post was quickly reposted by FCC chairman Brendan Carr, signalling public support for Trump’s call.

While Carr didn’t add any commentary, his amplification of the president’s demand follows his earlier warnings to networks like ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s commentary after the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Trump’s latest attack reflects the ongoing tension between the president and late-night hosts, keeping Meyers in the crosshairs of the ex-president’s social media rants.