Some American voters have expressed concern that President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party could reject the results of upcoming midterm elections if outcomes do not favor them.

The concerns were voiced by protesters gathered outside the White House, where demonstrations have become a regular occurrence. Protesters, sometimes in groups and at other times individually, frequently assemble with banners and slogans criticizing the administration’s policies, including recent military actions abroad.

“You are not my President,” read one poster displayed along the iron fence surrounding the White House.

Don Powell and his wife, who said they were protesting against U.S. policy decisions including military operations involving Iran, told ARY News that civic engagement is essential. “It’s important to stand up for what we believe our government should be and what they should be doing,” Powell said.

His wife, holding a sign criticizing the administration’s stance on peace, said they disagreed with “some of the actions they’ve taken, including bombing countries and other activities around the world.

She also raised concerns about U.S. involvement in Iran, saying she believed military action had been undertaken without sufficient consideration of consequences. Referring to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, she warned of broader economic impacts, including rising global oil prices.

“We shouldn’t be doing that,” she said.

When asked about the upcoming midterm elections, the woman expressed confidence in a strong showing by Democrats, describing it as a potential “blue wave.”

Powell, however, voiced apprehension about the electoral process itself. “Be prepared for the fact that the Republicans, and especially Trump and his administration, might try to either cancel the elections or not recognize them,” he said.

He also expressed concern about voting access and electoral districting, suggesting these factors could affect turnout. He added that, in her view, polling suggests the president is “not popular at the moment.”

He further warned of what he described as a “slippery slope” regarding free speech and democratic norms, drawing comparisons to other countries where, he said, dissent is more restricted.

Despite their concerns, both protesters emphasized the importance of participation in the democratic process. “We all need to go vote,” Powell said.

Protests outside the White House continue to reflect a range of political views, highlighting ongoing divisions among voters as the midterm elections approach.