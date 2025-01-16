Trump will keep TikTok from ‘going dark’

US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser said on Thursday the new administration will keep TikTok alive in the United States if there is a viable deal.

“We will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark,” Representative Mike Waltz told Fox News, noting the law gives authority for a 90-day extension for the app’s Chinese owner ByteDance to complete a divestiture “as long as a viable deal is on the table. Essentially that buys President Trump time to keep TikTok going.”

TikTok did not immediately comment.

A spokesperson for the Trump transition, Karoline Leavitt, said “President Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to save TikTok, and there’s no better deal maker than Donald Trump.”

Reuters reported TikTok plans to shut U.S. operations of its social media app used by 170 million Americans on Sunday, when a federal ban is set to take effect, barring a last-minute reprieve, according to people familiar with the matter.

The law signed in April mandates a ban on new TikTok downloads on Apple or Google app stores if Chinese parent ByteDance fails to divest the site.

Users who have downloaded TikTok would theoretically still be able to use the app, but the law also bars U.S. companies from providing services to enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating it once any ban begins.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will attend the U.S. presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 and sit among high-profile guests invited by Trump.

Chew is set to be in Washington on Monday, a source told Reuters.

Representative Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, criticized the decision to invite Chew on social media platform X. “Trump talks a big game on China & wanted to ban TikTok—just like many Republicans voted to do,” Pallone said.

“But now he’s inviting TikTok’s CEO to sit beside him at his inauguration even though TikTok is linked to the CCP & is a threat to our national security. What message does this send?”

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deciding whether to uphold the law and allow TikTok to be banned on Sunday, overturn the law, or pause the law to give the court more time to make a decision.

Privately held ByteDance is about 60% owned by institutional investors such as BlackRock and General Atlantic, while its founders and employees own 20% each. It has more than 7,000 employees in the United States.