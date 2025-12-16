Trump's criticism on Rob Reiner's death sparks outrage

US President Donald Trump has been criticised by celebrities for his remarks about deceased filmmaker Rob Reiner after Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home.

In a recent post shared on Truth Social, Trump acknowledged Reiner’s death before launching into a political attack, attributing it to what he described as “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. The comments sparked swift backlash across social media, with several public figures calling the post inappropriate in light of an ongoing family tragedy.

Actor Josh Gad was among the most vocal critics, writing on Twitter that Trump’s statement crossed a line by politicising a death. Musician Jack White has also condemned the remarks in an Instagram post. He argued that using a tragedy to advance personal or political grievances was unacceptable. White described Reiner as a respectable artist and criticised Trump for what he characterised as self-centred and inflammatory rhetoric.

The comments were also discussed on ABC’s The View, where hosts Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg expressed dismay over the tone of the president’s message. Navarro emphasised that Reiner’s family was grieving and said the remarks were “shameful”, while Goldberg questioned the lack of restraint shown in the statement.

Rob Reiner, an Emmy-winning director and actor known for films such as When Harry Met Sally… and Misery, had been an outspoken critic of Trump in recent years. Authorities have confirmed that Reiner and his wife died as a result of an apparent homicide. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been taken into custody and is being held on $4 million bail as the investigation continues.

The controversy underscores the heightened sensitivity surrounding public commentary on tragic events, particularly when political divisions are involved.