Try Galaxy: Samsung’s new app turns iPhone into Galaxy S23

Samsung Electronics updated its “Try Galaxy” app, allowing users of iPhones to try out new features from the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1.

The app is now also available in 14 languages, including Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese (CN/TW), English, French, French (Canadian), German, Japanese, Portuguese (BR), Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Swedish and Vietnamese.

“We’re proud of the intuitive, convenient, and customizable experiences available only through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem,” said Sonia Chang, Vice President of the Brand Marketing Group of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile eXperience Business. “We’re committed to allowing people who aren’t already Samsung users to explore what’s possible with the best and latest Galaxy experiences.”

Realizing the power of Galaxy

Since its launch in 2022, “Try Galaxy” has been downloaded more than 2 million times. Once downloaded, the web app users can find helpful tutorials and explore the app’s homepage, including Galaxy icons, widgets and navigation.

The app users can also sample other innovative and unique apps and features available through Samsung Galaxy. The newly enhanced app highlights key features of the Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1, including:

Powerful camera2: Users can explore what’s possible with Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, including truly cinematic Nightography and transformative AI for vivid and clear night shots. They can also test in-app editing tools like Photo Remaster to automatically improve details of images.

Leading performance: Users can experience how the Galaxy S23 series is redefining peak performance through a video demonstrating next-level gaming capabilities with optimized mobile platform, battery and display.

Connected ecosystem: Users can immerse themselves in the latest world of One UI 5.1 with customizable wallpapers, icons, message interfaces, backgrounds and more for a mobile experience that matches their own personality and style.

