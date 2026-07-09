Trying Season 5 is coming - Here’s what to expect

The heartwarming British comedy-drama Trying officially returned to Apple TV+ for its fifth season on July 8, 2026. Anchored by its signature blend of gentle humor and authentic family dynamics, the new season marks a massive structural shift for the series, moving past the grueling adoption process to explore the complex, everyday realities of raising a family.

The Plot: From Adoption to Co-Parenting

For the past four seasons, Trying focused primarily on Nikki and Jason’s emotional and bureaucratic hurdle to become adoptive parents. Now that they have successfully built a life with their children, Princess and Tyler, Season 5 introduces a completely new family dynamic: co-parenting with a biological parent.

The premiere episode shakes up the status quo with the sudden return of Kat, the biological mother of Princess and Tyler.

Instead of a standard sitcom villain trope, show creator Andy Wolton uses Kat’s return to explore the practical and emotional nuances of shared custody. Over the course of the season, Nikki and Jason must learn to establish healthy boundaries, share parenting responsibilities, and help the children adjust to having their birth mother back in their day-to-day lives.

Trying Season 5 Cast: Who is Returning?

The core ensemble returns to anchor the emotional weight of the series, supported by the show’s beloved recurring neighbors and family members:

Esther Smith as Nikki Newman

Rafe Spall as Jason Ross

Scarlett Rayner as Princess

Cooper Turner as Tyler

Sian Brooke as Karen (Nikki’s sister)

Darren Boyd as Scott (Karen’s husband)

Rather than leaning into high-stakes dramatic twists, the ensemble’s focus remains on small, intimate character moments and the humor found in mundane, chaotic parenting hurdles.

Episode Guide and Streaming Details: Trying Season 5 premiered its first episode on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Following the premiere, Apple TV+ is sticking to its traditional rollout strategy, dropping new episodes weekly every Wednesday throughout the summer.

The fifth season of Trying premiered exclusively on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2026. Moving away from its previous release structures, the series is now following a weekly rollout strategy, with brand-new episodes debuting every Wednesday throughout the summer. Narratively, this season marks a major shift for the show, moving past the initial adoption hurdles to focus on the intricate, real-world challenges of managing blended family dynamics and navigating shared custody.