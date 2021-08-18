Tsunami warning issued after 6.7 magnitude quake jolts Vanuatu

VANUATU: An earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck near the coast of Port-Olry, Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for nearby areas. Dangerous waves were possible for coasts located within 300 km of the epicentre, the centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 91 km (56 miles) and was about 19 km north-west of Port-Olry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

An intermediate magnitude 7.1 earthquake was reported in the evening near Luganville, Sanma Province, Vanuatu.

An intermediate magnitude 7.1 earthquake was reported in the evening near Luganville, Sanma Province, Vanuatu.

Two days ago, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 49 km east of Lakatoro, Vanuatu on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 162.29 km, was initially determined to be at 16.0415 degrees south latitude and 167.8753 degrees east longitude.