TTAP Demands Parliamentary Approval for All Foreign Agreements During Iftar Meeting

ISLAMABAD: An Iftar party was hosted at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, on Monday, as reported by ARY News citing the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aaeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

The gathering was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Nasir Abbas, vice-chairman, TTAP Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman of TTAP, Hussain Ahmed Yousufzai and core committee member Khalid Yosuf Chaudhry.

During the sitting, the country’s political and economic situations were discussed in detail.

A spokesperson for the alliance stated that the leadership expressed grave concerns over the US-Israel aggression against the brotherly Islamic country of Iran.

The opposition leadership demanded that the government seek guidance from Parliament regarding political, economic, and security challenges.

They further insisted that all agreements signed on the foreign front must be endorsed by Parliament.

The alliance concluded by reaffirming their unity in striving for the supremacy of Parliament and the protection of democratic values.