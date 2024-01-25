17 militants linked with TTP arrested in Karachi

The law enforcement agencies have arrested 17 terrorists linked with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including a key commander from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, a network of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists has been busted by law enforcement agencies during a successful operation in Karachi.

Intelligence agencies, in a timely operation, thwarted the terrorists’ plans of attacks in Karachi. The arrested terrorists were wanted for serious crimes such as targeted killings and extortion against law enforcement agencies.

The terrorists had been organized under the guise of religious students from Afghanistan to run the TTP network in Karachi.

Furthermore, arrested terrorists were part of the TTP network from 2007 to 2014 and were involved in various attacks on security forces and NGOs in Swat/Malakand.

These terrorists were also implicated in sectarian, ethnic, and politically motivated targeted killings in Karachi and attacks on law enforcement agencies.

The network used to collect funds through extortion and abductions for ransom in Karachi for the top leadership of TTP in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, measures are being taken to ensure the protection of sensitive installations, high-profile officials, and employees of multinational companies from extortion.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eradicate terror activities with the full support of the Pakistani public.