Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Shanaya and Adarsh Vs a killer croc in new survival thriller

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor made her debut with the romantic dramaAankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan which was a critical and commercial failure.

She is now returning to the big screen with Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar and co-starring Adarsh Gourav.

The 2-minute and 15-second teaser features Shanaya as a popular social media influencer who collabs with Adarsh Gourav, an underground rapper/influencer.

Their social media collab leads them to fall in love with each other, but what happens next is something completely unimaginable to them.

Their blooming romance hit a roadblock in the form of a killer crocodile.

Sharing the teaser, producer Aanand L Rai wrote, “This Valentine’s, love bites back. Like for love & share for survival Tu Yaa Main”.

The film marks a departure from traditional Bollywood Valentine’s Day fare by blending romance with high-octane danger.

Reacting to the teaser, one social media user wrote, “The teaser looked way more interesting than I expected.

A famous influencer + an upcoming rapper trying to collab… vibes match, things get flirty, and suddenly it turns dark. That last pool scene with the crocodile was wild Did NOT see that coming. Feels like a rom-thriller.”

Another user commented, “Adarsh Gaurav is an og actor… definitely worth watching movie”.

A third user wrote, “Why don’t they cast new actors in these movies? I don’t know why they keep pushing nepotism.”

The movie releases in theatres on February 13, 2026, and clashes at the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.