Tuba Anwar channels desi Barbie: See pictures

Our showbiz divas are not missing any chance to embrace Barbiecore and with her own spin on the trend, Tuba Anwar took it to a whole new level in the new pictures.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Tuba Anwar gave her own desi touch to the Barbiecore bandwagon with a bunch of her latest clicks from a photoshoot.

“How about a desi Barbie?” she asked in the caption of the five-picture gallery, which captures the celebrity in a Barbie, but-make-it-traditional kinda fit, comprising of an elaborate, bright pink and purple lehenga-choli set, paired with traditional jewellery and bold makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

The post was loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Syeda Tuba Anwar is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She essays Farhat, wife of Wasif (Junaid Jamshed) in the star-studded play, also featuring the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Faiza Khan, Fazal Hussain, and Aina Asif.‘

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm.

Tuba Anwar’s picture with Fazal Hussain goes viral