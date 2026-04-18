Tuba Anwar: People no longer know how to love

Acclaimed actress Syeda Tuba Anwar recently shared her views on modern relationships, claiming that people no longer fall in love and may not even know how to do it.

During an interview with a private web show, Tuba Anwar stated that love is fundamentally about attention and care. The 31-year-old actress remarked, “I think that nobody is experiencing much love at the moment and that they don’t even know how to love. I believe that the kind of love our parents shared has ended and is no longer present in society.”

According to the actress, the romance and affection seen in previous generations have faded in the modern era. She suggested that today, people either have too many options or are confused by various issues. She expressed hope and a prayer that Allah would grant happiness to those who do find genuine love and affection.

Tuba Anwar concluded by reflecting on the influence of cinema, noting, “The idea that we would always be together—which we learned from Bollywood while growing up watching Shah Rukh Khan—is not happening currently. Possibly we are too ‘filmy,’ I’m not sure, but I am very worried about it.”