Tuba Anwar reflects on emotional Hajj journey with her parents

Tuba Anwar has shared an emotional glimpse into her Hajj journey in a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the actress posted a carousel of photos from her spiritual journey and reflected on the profound impact Hajj had on her life.

Accompanying the images was a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for being able to share the experience with her mother and father.

“Rich in life because I had the honor of doing this with my soul partners, my Mummy and Papa. Alhamdulillah,” Tuba wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

“Hajj transforms you and mends you in a way that I cannot explain in mere words. So much happened in five days. While the world carried on, these five days stretched like a lifetime… taking away so much that we unnecessarily hold on to while giving us exactly what our souls truly need,” she wrote.

Tuba Anwar further added, “How it happened and everything that led us here is a miraculous story for another day. For now, more shukar upon shukar.”

Concluding her message, Tuba prayed for the acceptance of her pilgrimage and shared that she was en route to Madinah following the completion of the pilgrimage.

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and prayers.