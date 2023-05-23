Tuba Anwar speaks up about the ‘Baby Baji’ experience

Actor Tuba Anwar on Tuesday said she worked in the ARY Digital serial ‘Baby Baji‘ in a good and friendly environment.

Tuba Anwar appeared as a guest in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, where she shared her experience of working in the serial.

The actor, who essays Farhat in the drama, said she worked with a group of junior and senior actors and she loved the uber-positive vibe on the set.

She praised director Tehseen Khan for keeping 14 characters in the play and doing justice to all.

‘Baby Baji‘ tells the story of Baby Aapa (Samina Ahmed) keeping her family together during her husband Siddiqui Sahab (Munawer Saeed)’s illness.

They have four sons Jamal (Saud Qasmi), Naseer (Hassan Ahmed), Wasif (Junaid Jamshed) and Waleed (Fazal Hussain).

Jamal is married to Azra (Javeria Saud) while Wasif is Farhat’s husband.

The serial is written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan. It airs daily at 07PM PST on ARY Digital.