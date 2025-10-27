Tuba shares harrowing experience of phone theft on 'Good Morning Pakistan'

Pakistani actress Tuba Anwar recently revealed a distressing incident during her appearance on Nida Yasir’s morning show “Good Morning Pakistan”, recounting how her phone was stolen three years ago while she was travelling in the United Kingdom (UK).

The actress explained that she was with her sister and a friend on the famous Baker Street when they decided to stop by a café. While sitting in the café, she placed her newly purchased iPhone on the table. Tuba’s sister went to the restroom. During this moment, an unknown woman approached her with a partner and began making gestures. Tuba assumed the woman might be hungry, prompting her friend to suggest they offer her some bread from the bakery.

Unbeknownst to Tuba, while she was distracted, the woman placed a paper on Tuba’s phone and quietly took both the bread and the phone before leaving. It was only when her sister returned that Tuba realised her phone was missing, and her friend suggested, “Oh!, I think you got leaked”.

In response to Tuba’s experience, host Nida Yasir shared a similar incident involving her daughter and recommended installing a tracking app on phones to monitor their live location. From her unfortunate experience, Tuba has learned a valuable lesson: she no longer places her phone on tables while dining in public places.