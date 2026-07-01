Tuchel refuses to dampen England World Cup expectations

Thomas Tuchel said England should be expected to beat DR Congo in the World Cup last 32 on Wednesday, but is wary of facing a side that he believes has already overachieved to reach the knockout stages.

England are aiming to end a 60-year wait to win a major tournament, but have got off to an unconvincing start in the United States.

A 4-2 victory over Croatia was followed by a failure to break down Ghana in a 0-0 draw.

Goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane ensured there was not another slip up against Panama in a 2-0 win that secured top spot in Group L.

Tuchel has been hired to get an England side that lost in the final of the past two European Championship finals over the line and the former Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss was again bullish over his side’s chances.

“I feel it is a privilege to be in these situations. I think we can just accept it, we are the favourites (against DR Congo),” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We play against our own expectations, we expect from us to go further than round of 32, that’s just how it is, so why would our fans not expect it? Why would the public opinion not be the same?” added the 52-year-old German.

Two European powerhouses are already out after Germany and the Netherlands were beaten on penalties in the last 32 by Paraguay and Morocco respectively.

Tuchel said those exits and narrow wins for Brazil and Canada in the last 32 show what to expect against a DR Congo side that pushed Portugal and Colombia during the group stage.

“We expect from us what we expect, but we respect the opponent, we know about their quality,” added Tuchel.

“The games so far in round of 32 speak a very clear language. It’s narrow, narrow margins. It makes me personally more calm than it makes me more nervous because that’s just what it is.”

James, Quansah out

Tuchel confirmed that Reece James and Jarell Quansah will both miss Wednesday’s match due to injury, leaving the German open to criticism for not selecting more options at right-back.

England have so far been reliant on moments of magic from Kane and Bellingham, but Tuchel said he was not overly concerned about having to depend on the two standout players in his squad.

“It would be ideal (if others came to the fore), but honestly I have no problem if the two continue,” he added.

“That’s what key players do, and that’s what key players do in key moments.”

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could be another important figure if England are to progress with the possibility of penalties now looming in the knockout stages.

Pickford is into his fifth major tournament as England’s number one and is desperate to end the nation’s long wait since the 1966 World Cup for glory.

“It’s everyone’s dream, everyone’s goal in life (to win the World Cup),” said Pickford.

“I’m so proud as an English fan to put the shirt on and every time I put it on, I’m passionate.

“That’s our dream, but you’ve got chapters all along the way, first and foremost we’ve got Congo tomorrow and not looking beyond them.”