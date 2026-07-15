Thomas Tuchel sends strong warning to Messi before semi-final

England manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side will find a formula to neutralize the threat of Lionel Messi when the Three Lions clash with Argentina in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semi-final.

While the German tactician conceded that completely shutting down the 39-year-old maestro for a full 90 minutes is nearly impossible, he remains incredibly confident in his squad’s tactical adaptability.

Tuchel’s Plan for the Argentine Legend

Speaking to the press ahead of the blockbuster semi-final, Tuchel drew parallels to how England successfully managed Erling Haaland earlier in their campaign, though he acknowledged that Messi presents a completely different tactical puzzle.

“We are totally aware that we cannot stop him all the time and for 100 per cent,” Tuchel admitted. “He’s a very different player from Erling Haaland, but we did very, very well in our way-in the way you maybe should play against Erling-so we will find a way now.” For Tuchel, the tactical chess match also represents a personal milestone.

“It is the first time I think that I personally played with a team against him,” the England manager added. “It is just incredible how he pulls it out every single time, in so many different ways.”

The looming threat of Messi has sparked intense debate back in England over how the Three Lions should line up. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, former England boss Sam Allardyce suggested a bold man-marking strategy.

Allardyce urged Tuchel to sacrifice midfielder Elliot Anderson to shadow the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“There’s one man who’ll keep him quiet for me because, one, [Messi] doesn’t challenge you physically too much,” Allardyce explained. “Two, we can sacrifice one person, and the one person that has had an outstanding World Cup, but also could do… I think, could be disciplined enough to do this man-for-man marking, which is, for me, just what’s needed.

While England and Argentina share one of the most storied and fierce rivalries in international football-having met five times previously in iconic World Cup matches-this semi-final marks a fascinating first. Remarkably, over his two-decade-long international career since 2005, Lionel Messi has never faced England on the pitch.

With a spot in the World Cup Final on the line, Tuchel’s tactical setup against Argentina’s legendary captain will likely decide who gets to play for the ultimate prize in football.