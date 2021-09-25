TUDUM: Netflix hosts second season of global fan event

Netflix is hosting the second season of its high-profile global fan event named Tudum in which the cast and crew of its famous web shows and films will appear.

They will be talking about their experiences of working on projects and how it affected the career.

The show is being widely anticipated by the fans, who are eagerly waiting to hear from their favourite stars.

The premiere will be streamed live on YouTube. The famous artists that are confirmed to appear namely Dwayne Johnson, Alvaro Morte, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Radhika Apte, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Henry Cavill, Elsa Pataky, Lily Colline, Colin Kaepernick, Zack Snyder and Jennifer Lawrence.

#TUDUM is tomorrow! When can you expect to learn more about Bridgerton Season 2? How about A Través De Mi Ventana? Interested in Enola Holmes? Check out the hour-by-hour breakdown and plan your viewing schedule accordingly https://t.co/CzoFIxQXUO pic.twitter.com/XwE6PEr6bH — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2021

The first hour of the Netflix fan event will include discussion on shows Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Ozark, Heeramandi and Finding Anamika.

The second hour will see the shows and films Cobra Kai, Bruised, Vikings: Valhalla, Extraction among others being talked upon.

The cast and crew of several programs and movies such as Emily in Paris, Army of the Dead, The Crown and The Umbrella Academy, Don’t Look Up, The Witcher along with The Witcher: Blood Origin.