IAS food inspector Tukaram Mundhe issued a show-cause notice to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for their alleged participation in an advertisement for the tobacco product Vimal.

Recently, Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a show-cause notice to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for promoting the Vimal products through advertisement. FDA further noted in their notice that the campaign could be an indirect promotion of prohibited pan masala/ tobacco related product. The notice also stated an INR 50lakh penalty fine including a three-year ban on doing any new brand endorsements under Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The show-cause notice gives them a period of 15 days from the date of receipt to submit a written explanation. The FDA warned that if no explanation is received, or if it is found to be unsatisfactory, further action may be initiated under applicable law.

The official FDA further mentioned in the notice that the advertisement was available on YouTube, but it has been taken down from television, digital media, social media, and other promotional platforms.

The notice further explained “Vimal” brand in an Elaichi (cardamom) advertisement could create an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand, which is a prohibited product. The notice pointed to Section 24 of the FSS Act, which restricted misleading advertisements, and Section 53, under which a person who publishes or is party to the publication of a misleading food advertisement can face a penalty of up to INR 10lakh.

The FDA has directed the actors to immediately discontinue their participation in the advertisement, remove promotional content from their official social media handles and other platforms, and provide details of the due diligence undertaken before endorsing the product.

On the other hand, the FDA also asked the actors to submit agreements, campaign briefs, and other relevant documents and explain whether Vimal Elaichi is an independent product or a surrogate communication for Vimal Pan Masala/tobacco-related products.