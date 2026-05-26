Some films announce themselves with noise. Tuner, Daniel Roher’s quietly assured debut as a narrative filmmaker, does the opposite — it arrives in hushed, careful tones, then slowly turns up the volume until you realise you’ve been completely seduced.

At the heart of it is Leo Woodall, the White Lotus breakout who has been waiting for a vehicle that matches his considerable gifts. He’s found it. Playing Niki White, a former piano prodigy now working as a piano tuner in New York City, Woodall commands the screen with a coiled, soulful intensity that feels born for the noir genre. Niki has hyperacusis — a condition that makes sound agonisingly amplified — which cost him his performing career but sharpened his hearing to near-superhuman levels. He moves through the city wearing earplugs, hyper-attuned to the world yet cut off from it, which makes him both the most observant person in any room and the most isolated. It’s a rich character conception, and Woodall inhabits it fully.

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The Mentor, the Apprentice, and the Safe

Niki works as apprentice to Harry Horowitz (Dustin Hoffman), a veteran piano technician whose rumpled wisdom and bone-deep love of craft make him the film’s warm, beating heart. Hoffman — in what plays like a jubilant late-career gift — is flat-out wonderful here. He is irascible and tender in equal measure, lacing his lines with deadpan humour while hinting at a man who knows how razor-thin the margins are between a life well-lived and one merely endured. Together, Woodall and Hoffman form a mentor-mentee bond that feels genuinely earned: the silences between them carry as much weight as the dialogue.

It is Harry’s precarious health and mounting financial trouble that nudges Niki toward the film’s central moral crisis. His extraordinary ear — calibrated to detect the finest mechanical defect in a Steinway — turns out to be equally well-suited to cracking safes. When Uri (a menacing Lior Raz), a criminally-minded security consultant, clocks Niki’s unusual gift, the invitation into a darker world follows quickly. The setup is elegant and the film commits to it without winking at the audience.

Daniel Roher’s Assured Narrative Debut

Roher, who won the Oscar for his documentary Navalny in 2022, makes the transition from non-fiction to narrative filmmaking with surprising confidence. He has an eye for texture — the warmly lit montages of Niki and Harry making their rounds through Manhattan’s concert halls and luxury apartments carry a genuine romance — and he trusts his performers enough to let scenes breathe. He’s less interested in heist mechanics than in the moral arithmetic of loyalty: what do we owe the people who shaped us, and how far will we bend our principles to protect them?

The screenplay, co-written with Robert Ramsey, leans into its high-concept premise without over-explaining it. There are coincidences that strain credulity, and the final act follows a familiar genre blueprint. But Roher and Ramsey are savvy enough to layer the thriller scaffolding over a genuinely emotional story about belonging, disability, and the particular grief of an abandoned vocation.

Leo Woodall Cements His Star Status

If Tuner does one thing definitively, it is this: Leo Woodall is a movie star. The role of Niki demands stillness and eruption in equal measure, and Woodall navigates both with the kind of effortless screen presence that can’t be manufactured. When he finally lets loose — when circumstances force Niki out of his careful, protective quiet — it lands with real impact precisely because Woodall has spent the previous hour building such a precise portrait of containment. He belongs in the rare company of actors who can carry a film on their physical bearing alone, and the moments he shares with Hoffman crackle with an intergenerational chemistry that is the film’s greatest pleasure.

Havana Rose Liu brings warmth and intelligence to Ruthie, a composition student whose budding relationship with Niki complicates an already precarious situation. The romance is lightly handled — Roher is smart enough not to let it overwhelm the central bond between Niki and Harry — but Liu ensures it never feels like a narrative afterthought. Tovah Feldshuh, as Harry’s devoted and shrewdly perceptive wife, makes every one of her scenes count.

Sound, Music, and Craft

Credit is due to sound designer Johnnie Burn (The Zone of Interest, Nope) for making Niki’s auditory world feel genuinely experiential. The film is extraordinarily well-calibrated sonically — music swells and recedes with unusual intentionality, and Niki’s hyperacusis is conveyed not through garish visual trickery but through precise sound design that places the audience inside his sensitivity. Will Bates’s score operates in the same register: restrained, precisely tuned, and quietly beautiful.

Cinematographer Lowell Meyer shoots New York with a golden, autumnal warmth — the city feels lived-in rather than merely scenic, which suits a film so interested in the texture of daily craft.

Verdict

Tuner is not a flawless film. Its plot mechanics are familiar, and it never quite pushes its moral questions to their sharpest edge. But it is a thoroughly enjoyable, handsomely crafted, and emotionally generous piece of cinema — the kind of movie that earns its final note. Leo Woodall turns in a star-making performance, Dustin Hoffman reminds the world why he belongs in any conversation about the greats, and Daniel Roher proves that his documentary instincts — his feel for character, his patience with nuance — translate beautifully to narrative film.

See it for the performances, stay for the unlikely warmth of a story about two men who tune pianos, feel everything, and refuse, in the end, to let each other down.

★★★★ out of 5