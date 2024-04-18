This country shows interest to run Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has expedited the process for outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director General Khaqan Murtaza chaired a meeting to review the process of outsourcing of country’s three major airports.

During the meeting, DG CAA was briefed on progress made so far on outsourcing process.

Turkey has shown interest in outsourcing plan for Islamabad airport, the meeting told. The CAA team will brief the Turkish team regarding outsourcing of airport tomorrow.

Investors from Germany, France, Netherlands, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Turkiye as well as local groups have shown their interest in outsourcing of three airports of Pakistan, it emerged earlier.

The federal government had earlier decided to outsource the country’s major three airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) briefed the meeting about updates on the matter.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif directed to convene an online meeting with Pakistani ambassadors in these countries and to ask them for actively engaging with interested groups.

He also suggested linking local investors with international investors so that awareness of local investors can be increased and they can participate in the bidding process.

Privatisation Commission Secretary Usman Akhtar Bajwa informed the minister about the marketing plan and initial engagements with international investors.

The federal minister directed to visit these countries to establish active links with potential investors and bring groups interested in privatisation to Pakistan.