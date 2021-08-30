Turkey among top 3 countries in combat drone technology: Erdogan

ANKARA: President Recept Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey has risen to the world’s top three in combat drone technology.

Erdogan while addressing the delivery ceremony for the Bayraktar Akinci combat drone in the northwestern Tekirdag province said: “With our unmanned combat aerial vehicle Akinci, Turkey has become one of the three most advanced countries in the world in this technology.”

He expressed hope that the Akinci will strengthen Turkey’s “sincere efforts” to establish trust, peace, and justice in both the region and the world.

Underlining that Turkey is determined to become the leading country in combat drones, Erdogan said Turkey has to develop new technologies.

The nation’s goal is to develop armed drones that can take off and land on aircraft carriers with short runways for use in missions abroad, he added.

Erdogan also praised Turkey’s extensive use of home-sourced defence products, which in recent years leaped from 20 percent to about 80 percent.