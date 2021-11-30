Turkey offers state-of-the-art transplant facilities for Pakistani patients

ISTANBUL: Turkey has announced state-of-the-art healthcare facilities for Pakistani patients who are facing difficulties in getting an Indian visa for liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, CEO Memorial Healthcare Group Turkey, Ugur Geng, has announced low-cost liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants to Pakistani patients here in Turkey.

“Bone marrow and liver transplant success rate at our institute is 98.5 per cent, while in India, the liver transplant success rate stands 65per cent,” he said, adding that all possible facilities would be provided to Pakistan patients seeking liver and kidney transplants in Turkey.

Ugur Geng underscored the need for better coordination between doctors and nurses of Pakistan and Turkey. “Pakistani doctors are highly professional and well trained,” Geng added.

Karem Topos, director marketing, said they are ready to provide low-cost liver transplants to all Pakistani patients in Turkey.

He went on to say that Memorial Healthcare Group, Turkey had performed 75,000 international surgeries on patients from 165 countries in 2020.

“Pakistan is our brotherly country and we are ready to provide all possible healthcare support to patients coming from Pakistan,” Topos added.

