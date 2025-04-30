Turkish bride donates $40,000 dowry gold to support Gaza

A bride from the Turkish province of Batman donated all the gold she received at her wedding reception to help the people of Palestine, with the total value estimated at around $40,000—approximately Rs11.2 million Pakistani.

Wishing to remain anonymous, the bride said she wanted her marriage to mark the beginning of a noble cause aimed at easing the suffering of oppressed Palestinians in Gaza.

She expressed hope that her gesture would inspire others to show compassion and solidarity, especially at a time when the Palestinian people are facing extreme hardship due to ongoing Israeli aggression.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Monday killed at least 40 people across the Palestinian territory, which has been under an Israeli aid blockade for more than 50 days.

Israel resumed its military campaign in the Gaza Strip on March 18. A ceasefire agreement that had largely halted the fighting for two months before that collapsed over disagreements between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, whose 2023 attack triggered the war.

Civil defence official Mohammed al-Mughayyir told AFP that 40 people had been killed since dawn on Monday.

They included eight people who were killed in an Israeli strike on the Abu Mahadi family home in Jabalia, in the north of the territory.

“They were sleeping in their homes, feeling safe, when missiles hit… this scene makes the body shiver,” said Abdul Majeed Abu Mahadi, 67, who added that his brother was killed in the attack.