Turkish clubs explore the possibility of signing Real Madrid’s Alaba

Turkish clubs, Fenerbahçe and Besiktas, have shown interest in possibly pursuing a deal for veteran Real Madrid centre-back David Alaba.

Both clubs explore the possibility of a loan or a permanent transfer for the Austrian International.

With just a year remaining in his contract, Los Blancos were not entirely opposed to the idea of moving him on.

However, Alaba, whose contract will run out in 2026, has shown no interest in leaving the Spanish capital. He wants to stay at Madrid till the end of his contract.

His stance has effectively shut the door on a potential move to Turkey, where the transfer market will remain open until 12 September.

Read More: Ilkay Gundogan leaves Manchester City again

It is reported that, Real Madrid would have been ready to authorise the deal had Alaba accepted the proposal, but the defender is reluctant to leave the LaLiga side at this stage of his career.

Currently, he is considered the last option in the centre-back hierarchy.

Moreover, the record European cup winners are reluctant to extend his contract beyond its expiry.

From Madrid’s perspective, the interest from Fenerbahçe and Besiktas was seen as a final chance to move Alaba on while also lightening the wage bill.