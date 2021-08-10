Turkish defence minister calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General Hulusi Akar (R) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY quoted ISPR statement on Tuesday.

The guest reaffirmed Turkey’s full support of Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Defence and security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation especially Afghan peace process discussed.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and stability in the region, it added.

Earlier in the day, United States (US) Secretary Defence Lloyd Austin telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss Afghanistan and mutual goals of security and stability in the region.

According to the details of the conversation shared by the US defence secretary on Twitter, Secretary Austin expressed his interest in continuing to improve the relationship between the US and Pakistan, build upon the multiple shared interests in the region.

Secretary Lloyd Austin and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa also discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability and the bilateral defense relationship more broadly.