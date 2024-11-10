web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 10, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Three killed in Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

A Turkish drone strike killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq late on Saturday, Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said on Sunday.

The Turkish strike targeted a vehicle in a mountain area near Iraq’s northern province Dohuk, killing three, including one person identified by the Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service statement as a “senior PKK official”, the statement added.

Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in the Iraqi territory.

The PKK launched an insurgency against Ankara in 1984 with the initial aim of creating an independent Kurdish state. It subsequently moderated its goals to seeking greater Kurdish rights and limited autonomy in southeast Turkey.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.