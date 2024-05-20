Turkish FM calls on COAS Gen Asim Munir

web analytics
Monday, May 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today and discussed matters of mutual interest, ARY News reported.

As per details, both sides expressed satisfaction over the bilateral relations  rooted in historic, cultural, and religious bonds.

The visiting dignitary commended the Pakistan Army’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Additional Foreign Secretary Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich received the Foreign Minister of Türkiye and accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations and assess preparations for upcoming high-level engagements between the two countries.

