Turkish govt says ‘terrorist attack’ in heart of Ankara

An explosion near Turkey’s parliament in Ankara on Sunday was a “terrorist attack” that left two police officers injured, the interior ministry said.

“Two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack,” the ministry said.

Ankara’daki patlama nedeniyle Kızılay’a girişler kapatıldı. BHA ekipleri olay yerinde gelişmeleri takip ediyor. #Ankara #patlama pic.twitter.com/hBP9R2ejTC — Birlik Haber Ajansı-BHA (@bhanettr) October 1, 2023

One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralised,” the ministry added on social media, saying two officers received “minor injuries”.

The targeted district is home to several other ministries and the Turkish parliament, which was due to reopen today with an address from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Turkish media.

TV channel NTV reported gunfire in the cordoned-off district, where emergency services were in attendance.