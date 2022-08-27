Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz Sharif

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PM informed the Turkish counterpart about the flood relief operations in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif informed the Turkish President about the rescue and relief operations and other countries’ assistance amid the calamity. The country has suffered from heavy rainfall since early July, the PM told.

The PM added that the rainfall and floods have caused great loss of lives, economy, and basic infrastructure. The government is trying to reach far away areas to carry out rescue operations, the PM added.

The PM told the Turkish President that the United Nat­ions will on Tuesday launch a $160 million Flash Appeal to help millions of people affected by unprecedented monsoon rains. The PM thanked Erdogan for standing with Pakistan through thick and thin.

Also Read: Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres to meet Thursday in Ukraine

The PM and Turkish President vowed to stronger bilateral ties.

Comments