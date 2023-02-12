Turkiye earthquake: PIA flight transports 5-ton relief assistance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has transported another consignment of five tons of relief assistance to quake-hit Türkiye.

Another PIA flight transported relief assistance to the quake-hit Turkiye in line with Pakistan’s sincere efforts to help the people and government of brotherly country facing widespread destruction caused by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

“The national flag carrier has so far transported around 72 tons of relief assistance besides airlifting a 51-member rescue team,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement here.

Elaborating, he said, the PIA collectively operated six scheduled and two special chartered flights to Adana and Istanbul cities of Türkiye and Damascus, the capital city of Syria.

“The relief flights are being operated by Boeing-777 aircraft from Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, adding the PIA was actively participating in the relief activities on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

The spokesman said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had delivered a large number of tents and blankets to the earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye and Syria, the state news agency reported.

He said the PIA management has assured to provide all possible help and operational assistance to Turkish Airlines and the authorities concerned during the testing times.

He said the national flag carrier was also extending complete assistance to Pakistan’s embassy in Türkiye, including bringing its nationals back to the homeland from the quake-affected areas.

