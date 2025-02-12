Turkiye President Erdogan reaches Pakistan on official visit

ISLAMABAD: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached Islamabad on a two-day visit on Wednesday and was welcomed by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto, Deputy PM Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other high-ranking government officials greeted the Turkish president as he touched down at Nur Khan Airbase.

The dignitary, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived with a 21-gun salute in the background. President Erdogan’s special aircraft was escorted into Pakistani airspace by Pakistan Air Force planes.

The Turkish President and First Lady were given bouquets by children dressed in traditional garb.

The youngsters waved the Turkish and Pakistani flags during the welcoming ceremony, which also included a performance by the military band.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.

“Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by historic fraternal ties. The visit of Turkish President and the holding of the 7th Session of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries,” the Foreign Office said.