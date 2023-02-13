Turkiye requests Pakistan to send surgical equipment, tents, dry fruits

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish government requested Pakistan to send surgical equipment, tents, blankets, and dry fruits for the quake victims, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the government of Pakistan National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) is in contact with the Turkish government through their ambassador in Pakistan.

Turkiye has appealed to Pakistan not to send medical teams and medicines at present.

According to the Turkish government, medical teams from all over the world are arriving with medicines, so currently the victims need family tents, blankets and dry food due to the severe cold.

Read more: Earthquake death toll tops 33,000, Turkiye starts legal action

The Turkish government has appealed to Pakistan to send surgical equipment and medical devices.

According to the Turkish government, earthquake victims need major and minor surgeries. As the number of surgeries increases, there is a shortage of surgical equipment and medical devices.

Sources say that Pakistan has agreed to send surgical equipment and medical devices to Turkiye and the first batch of the equipment will be sent this week via air.

Furthermore, it has been learned that Pakistan has decided to send aid to Turkiye via roads through National Logistic Cell. NLC trucks will enter Turkiye via Iran in seven days.

Comments