Turkiye-Syria quake: Zara Noor asks organizations to help victims

Actor Zara Noor Abbas has asked organizations to play their role in helping the Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims.

The actor tweeted that she lost her firstborn son Aurangzeb but can’t imagine what the quake-affected people must be going through.

Zara Noor Abbas added that her heart goes to the families and children who died in the earthquake. The celebrity said she was looking for organizations and people reliable to supply aid to them.

I have lost a son and I know how it feels but I can’t even imagine the loss of children and family members that’s taken #TurkeySyriaEarthquake by a storm. My heart goes to them.

I am looking for organisations that are reliable and know people who can supply our aid to them. — Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@ZaraNoorAbbas) February 8, 2023

The death toll from a Turkiye-Syria quake climbed to more than 20,000 on Thursday, as hopes fade of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather.

Officials and medics said 17,134 people had died in Turkey and 3,317 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 20,451.

Turkish officials said more than 70,000 people have been injured across 10 southeastern provinces hit hardest by the quake.

