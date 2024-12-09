Turkiye visit visa: Check visa, service fee in Pakistan – December 2024

To explore the beauty of a blend of historical sites, resorts, and a variety of entertainment options in Turkiye from Pakistan, it is mandatory to possess a valid passport to apply for a visit visa before travelling to the country.

The applicants in Pakistan are required to submit all the relevant documents, including bank statements, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, ticket details, and hotel reservations along with the visa application at Anatolia Visa Application Centers.

Turkiye Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

The Pakistani nationals who desire to get a Turkiye visit visa have to pay the visa fee only in cash in Pakistani rupee, as per the exchange rate of the previous day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, the fee for a single-entry Turkiye visit visa from Pakistan stands at $60 while it is $190 for a multiple-entry visit visa from Pakistan.

As of December 9, 2024, one US dollar equals to Rs278.12 in the open market according to which the Embassy fee for a single entry visa in PKR will stand at Rs16,687 and Rs52,843 for a multiple entry visa.

Read More: Turkish nationals traveling to Pakistan to get free online visa

Anatolia Visa Application Center Service Fees

In addition to the embassy fee, the Anatolia Visa Application Centre receives services fee depending on which category you have chosen for visa application. It charges $65 or Rs18,078 for normal application and $80 or Rs 22,250 for VIP application.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has decided to issue free online visas to those Turkish nationals who want to visit Pakistan.

During a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci in August this year, Naqvi said that Turkish citizens will be able to obtain free online visas.

He added that this step will make it much easier for Turkish nationals to visit Pakistan.