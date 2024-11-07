Turkiye visit visa fee for Pakistanis- November 2024

KARACHI: Pakistani citizens must secure a Turkish visa before visiting Turkiye for tourism. Without a valid visa, entry will be denied.

Turkiye has become a top tourist destination, offering a captivating blend of historical landmarks, luxurious resorts, and diverse entertainment options.

To obtain a Turkish visa, Pakistani applicants must submit an application at an Anatolia Visa Application Center. This application requires a complete set of documents, including financial proof (bank statements), health insurance, photos, fingerprints, travel itinerary (flight and hotel bookings), and other necessary paperwork.

Turkiye Visit Visa Fees in Pakistan

Pakistani citizens are required to pay the visa fee in cash, exclusively in Pakistani Rupees (PKR), based on the exchange rate from the previous day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan. These visa fees are non-refundable.

The fee for a single-entry Turkiye visit visa from Pakistan is set at $60, whereas the fee for a multiple-entry visit visa is $190.

As of November 7, the exchange rate for one US dollar is Rs278.4 in the open market, making the embassy fee for a single-entry visa equivalent to Rs16,704 and Rs52,896 for a multiple-entry visa.

Service Charges

In addition to the embassy fee, the Anatolia Visa Application Centre charges a service fee, which varies based on the type of visa application chosen. The fee is $65 or Rs18,096 for a standard application and $80 or Rs22,272 for a VIP application.