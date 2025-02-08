Turkiye visit visa fee in Pakistan; February 2025

Turkiye is a country that seamlessly blends history, culture, and natural beauty, making it an attractive destination for travellers.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Turkiye boasts a unique landscape that is dotted with ancient ruins, majestic mountains, and pristine beaches.

From the sun-kissed beaches of Antalya to the snow-capped mountains of Eastern Anatolia, Turkiye’s diverse landscapes are a feast for the eyes.

Turkiye’s rich cultural heritage is a melting pot of Ottoman, Byzantine, and Anatolian traditions, which is reflected in its vibrant cities, delicious cuisine, and colorful markets.

Whether you’re exploring the bustling streets of Istanbul, relaxing in a traditional Turkish bath, or sampling the local delicacies, Turkiye has something to offer every kind of traveler.

Turkish visit visa in Pakistan

The Anatolia Visa Application Centers in Pakistan have announced the requirements and fees for Turkiye visit visas for Pakistani citizens.

As per the regulations, Pakistani nationals holding ordinary passports must obtain a visit visa before traveling to Turkiye as tourists.

Read More: PIA suspends flight to Turkiye over inventory issues

Applicants must submit relevant documents, including bank statements, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, return tickets, and hotel reservations.

The embassy fee for a single-entry Turkiye visit visa is $60 (Rs16,746), while the fee for a multiple-entry visit visa is $190 (Rs53,029).

As of February 8, one US dollar is equal to Rs279.10 in the open market.

Anatolia visa application fee

The Anatolia Visa Application Centre charges a service fee, ranging from $65 (Rs18,141) for normal applications to $80 (Rs22,328) for VIP applications.

Payments must be made in cash, in Pakistani Rupees, based on the previous day’s exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Pakistan.