‘I had to wait for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours,’ says Tusshar Kapoor

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor revealed he once waited for co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan for 12-14 hours even before their debut.

The ‘Golmaal’ actor who made his debut as an author last year with ‘Bachelor Dad’, recently appeared at Khushwant Singh Literary Festival at Kasauli where he addressed the labels ‘nepotism’ and ‘star kid’ being attached to him for being the son of the legendary actor, Jeetendra.

Speaking about his literary work, Kapoor said, “After my son came into my life, everybody – be it acquaintances, media persons, colleagues or friends – would ask me: How do you manage? So, I decided to publish a book on the subject.”

He also mentioned that his personal reason to write the book was to dispel the notion that ‘star kids are dump dropouts’ and they can not ‘string words together’.

Speaking more about his experience of coming from a family of artists and the impacts on his career path, Kapoor clarified that a ‘red carpet is not laid’ for every star kid out there.

The actor revealed, “While shooting for my debut film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, I had to wait for my co-star and another star kid Kareena Kapoor Khan for 12-14 hours as she was simultaneously working on four films.”

“Her first film was yet to release but such was the demand for her that she had already signed all these films.”

It is pertinent to mention that Tusshar’s debut title and the sophomore on-screen outing of Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai’ was their first cinema collaboration. Bollywood stars later shared the screen in ‘Jeena Sirf Mere Liye’, ‘Golmaal Returns’ and ‘Golmaal 3’.

