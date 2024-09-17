TV anchor’s home robbed in Karachi

KARACHI: A private TV anchor’s home in Shah Faisal Colony was reportedly robbed, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

However, the swift action of local police led to the arrest of the main suspect within hours.

According to SSP Korangi, Tauheed Rehman, the suspect, identified as Nabeel, was apprehended after a rapid investigation.

Police recovered stolen goods and cash from Nabeel’s possession, and a case has been registered against him.

Authorities have commended the prompt efforts of law enforcement in resolving the incident efficiently.

Last week, in a brave act of resistance, a watchman thwarted a robbery attempt in a factory located in Ahsanabad area of Karachi.

As per the details, a total of four armed robbers tried to force their way into the factory but they faced resistance by the factory guard.

The enraged robbers fired at the watchman before fleeing the scene.

Police pursued the fleeing suspects and successfully apprehended one of them, who was injured during the chase. However, three of the robbers managed to escape.

DSP Sohrab Goth confirmed that the arrested suspect confessed that the gang targeted the factory upon learning that salaries were going to be distributed that day.