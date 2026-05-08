TV Legend Bradley Walsh Out of the Running for Strictly Come Dancing Host

TV legend Bradley Walsh, 65, is no longer in the running to host Strictly Come Dancing, according to sources. The BBC insider revealed that Walsh’s upcoming Prat Pack UK tour, scheduled to clash with Strictly’s filming dates, has ruled him out of the coveted hosting gig.

Walsh, who has been a favorite to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, announced his tour dates, which will see him perform with fellow comedians Joe Pasquale, Brian Conley, and Shane Richie from September 2 to 26.

The timing of the tour makes it impossible for him to commit to the Strictly Come Dancing hosting role, sources claim.

Other contenders for the top job include Zoe Ball, Angela Scanlon, Emma Willis, and Rylan Clark, with Roman Kemp and Holly Willoughby also in the mix.

The BBC is expected to announce the new host soon, with the show’s 22nd season set to premiere in September.

The departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who have been hosting the show since 2004 and 2014, respectively, has sparked speculation about the future of the popular dance competition.