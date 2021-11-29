TV show host apologizes to Adele for interview blunder

A television show host from Australia issued a public apology to renowned singer Adele and her fans for conducting an interview about her new album 30 without even listening to it.

A foreign news agency reported that Matt Doran admitted to Adele that he had not listened to her latest album, adding that he is being rightly criticized.

“This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging, I deserve and I totally own,” he said. “I flew to London to interview Adele, an unspeakable privilege and what was to be one of the highlights of my career.

“I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren’t to be given a preview copy of this album because our interview was airing before it was released, and Adele’s album was the industry’s most prized secret.”

He added: “The day after we landed in London, an email came through from Sony. It didn’t mention Adele but it did contain a link to her album. The genuine, dead-set, hand-on-heart truth is that I missed it, by an absurdly long margin, the most important email I’ve ever missed in my life.”

The host, speaking about the reports of Adele walking off from the interview, said it didn’t happen and the show itself ran overtime.

“The interview itself: Adele didn’t walk out,” he clarified. It ran overtime. At least half of the interview focused squarely on the new music, that I thought it was reductive to describe it as simply being about divorce, that it was about empowerment and what inspired people to summon the courage to steer their lives in a new direction,” he said

Doran added: “We spoke of the paradox that is being the world’s most famous artist but hating fame. We also discussed at length the concept of pure artistry, the majesty of Adele’s voice, what it must be like to hear that sound come out of one’s own mouth, how ‘Easy on Me’ was conceived in part by singing a capella in the shower, and how the album helped repair her relationship, towards the end, with her now late father.

“Throughout the 29 minutes, Adele was profound, she was funny, she was raw and then she was honest — honest enough to describe her depression as ‘end of the world stuff,” he said.

Addressing Adele, Doran admitted that his actions insulted her and said that he would have never it on purpose.

“I am so sorry. I also apologize to Adele’s Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who through my error, have been denied this interview and the insight into her character,” he stated.

He asked her to forgive him in the words of her own song.

“Adele, track 10, ‘Hold On,’ in the bridge after the second chorus, you write that ‘sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret.’ I’m not expecting that forgiveness. But I do owe you an apology,” he concluded.

